Egay now a severe tropical storm; heavy rain expected in Catanduanes

EGAY. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) as of July 23, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA says Catanduanes may start seeing moderate to heavy rain from Severe Tropical Storm Egay (Doksuri) on Sunday, July 23

MANILA, Philippines – Egay (Doksuri) strengthened from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm on Sunday morning, July 23.

Egay’s maximum sustained winds are now at 95 kilometers per hour from the previous 85 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 am bulletin on Sunday.

The severe tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 115 km/h from 105 km/h.

PAGASA expects Egay to intensify further into a typhoon within 24 hours and into a super typhoon on Tuesday, July 25. The weather bureau said rapid intensification remains likely “due to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions.”

On Sunday morning, Egay was spotted 610 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving west at a slightly faster 15 km/h from the previous 10 km/h.

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Egay as of 11 am, warning that the province of Catanduanes may start seeing moderate to heavy rain on Sunday. More areas have also been told to brace for rain from the tropical cyclone, which may trigger floods and landslides.

Sunday, July 23

50-100 millimeters (mm): Catanduanes

Monday, July 24

100-200 mm: Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Cagayan, eastern part of Isabela, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay

Tuesday, July 25

Greater than 200 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northeastern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Ilocos Norte

100-200 mm: Apayao, Abra, rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, rest of Cagayan

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Isabela, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals could be initially raised for some areas in Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Sunday.

The highest wind signal that would be raised due to Egay is Signal No. 3 or 4, possibly in extreme Northern Luzon.

“However, should a southward shift in the track occur, higher wind signals may be hoisted,” added PAGASA.

Egay is projected to move slowly in the next 12 hours, before accelerating west northwest or west until Monday morning, July 24, then heading northwest until Thursday, July 27.

Egay is still expected to “remain offshore for most of the forecast period,” but the weather bureau is not ruling out “a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of extreme Northern Luzon.” The tropical cyclone will be closest to extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday, July 26.

The ridge of a high pressure area north of Egay has also been influencing its movement. Because of this ridge, PAGASA said a westward shift in the track – more toward Philippine landmass – is a possibility.

The gale warning issued at 5 am on Sunday, covering certain coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and northeastern Mindanao, is still in effect. Waters are rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, due to Egay:

northern coast of Camarines Sur

northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes

eastern coast of Albay

eastern coast of Sorsogon

northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande islands

Dinagat Islands

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

In coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas that are not covered by the gale warning, Egay might cause rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 3.5 meters high. Small vessels should take precautionary measures.

Egay is also seen to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring rain in the next three days. Floods and landslides are possible, too.

Sunday, July 23

50-100 mm: northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian islands, Antique, Negros Occidental

Monday, July 24

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian islands, Western Visayas, Negros Oriental

Tuesday, July 25

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian islands, Western Visayas

Many areas might experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Sunday, July 23

Mimaropa, Visayas, and northern parts of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga

Monday, July 24

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga

Tuesday, July 25

Most of Luzon, most of Visayas, northern part of Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands

PAGASA also said Egay could make landfall in Taiwan on Thursday morning. Taiwan is still within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Before Egay hits Taiwan, “a slight weakening trend” might begin on Wednesday.

“Interaction with the mountainous terrain of Taiwan will result in further weakening – a trend which will continue until the tropical cyclone makes another landfall in mainland China,” the weather bureau added.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com