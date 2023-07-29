Falcon now a severe tropical storm, still enhancing southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FALCON. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) as of July 30, 2023, 5 am.

Severe Tropical Storm Falcon (Khanun) has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h early Sunday, July 30. The southwest monsoon being enhanced by Falcon will trigger more rain.

MANILA, Philippines – Falcon (Khanun) strengthened from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm early Sunday, July 30, while still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Falcon now has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour from the previous 85 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 5 am on Sunday.

The severe tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 115 km/h from 105 km/h.

Falcon is still on track to becoming a typhoon between late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, July 31. Then it could reach its peak intensity on Tuesday, August 1.

The severe tropical storm was last spotted 1,190 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, continuing to move north northwest at 15 km/h.

It is seen to keep moving north northwest on Sunday, then turning northwest on Monday. By Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, it could already exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Falcon is still expected to stay far from land, but the trough or extension of the severe tropical storm will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Bicol on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon being enhanced by Falcon will also trigger more rain.

Zambales and Bataan are still seeing monsoon rain or frequent, heavy rain, while Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands have occasional rain.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are hitting the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, and the rest of the Visayas.

Floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signals are unlikely to be raised due to Falcon. But gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Sunday, July 30

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Monday, July 31

Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro,

Palawan, Romblon, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, Northern Samar, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, August 1

Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Bicol, most of Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Western Visayas

Also due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 am on Sunday.

The western seaboard of Luzon has rough to very rough waters, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

Affected are the coastal waters of Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the northern coast of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan islands.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Outside PAR, Falcon may turn west northwest, pass close to Japan’s Okinawa Islands on Tuesday morning, then enter the East China Sea.

Falcon is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the third for July, coming right after Egay (Doksuri), which pummeled Northern Luzon as a typhoon. Two to four tropical cyclones had been expected for the month. – Rappler.com