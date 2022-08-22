Florita strengthens into severe tropical storm

FLORITA. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) as of August 23, 2022, 5 am.

Signal No. 3 is raised in parts of Cagayan and Isabela before dawn on Tuesday, August 23, due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on)

MANILA, Philippines – Florita (Ma-on) intensified from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm before dawn on Tuesday, August 23, as it headed for the Isabela-Cagayan area.

Florita now has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour from the previous 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h from 105 km/h, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 am bulletin on Tuesday.

The severe tropical storm was last spotted 120 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. PAGASA said it has shifted north northwest, moving at 10 km/h, after being almost stationary in the early hours of Tuesday and inching west on Monday evening, August 22.

It could make landfall in Cagayan or Isabela on Tuesday morning or early afternoon, depending on its speed.

“Due to the slight shift in the track forecast, a slight intensification prior to landfall is not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

Since Florita strengthened into a severe tropical storm, Signal No. 3 has been raised in parts of Cagayan and Isabela. These are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Lal-lo, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita)

eastern part of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

rest of Isabela

Quirino

eastern and central parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Quezon, Bayombong, Bambang, Aritao, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Alfonso Castañeda)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan, Bokod, Atok)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Batanes

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

eastern part of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, Tarlac City, Concepcion)

Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora

eastern part of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

eastern part of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City)

eastern part of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, Antipolo City, Tanay, Baras)

northern part of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands

northern part of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

Camarines Norte

PAGASA added that gusts may be experienced in the following areas on Tuesday:

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Bicol

Rain from Florita will also worsen on Tuesday, especially in Northern Luzon. Floods and landslides are expected.

Tuesday, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

northern part of Aurora

Bataan

Tarlac

rest of Cagayan Valley

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

rest of Central Luzon

Camarines Norte

Early Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 24

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Ilocos Region

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Benguet

Abra

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Florita also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will bring rain to Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and other parts of Bicol on Tuesday.

PAGASA warned of dangerous coastal conditions due to Florita and the southwest monsoon.

seaboards of Northern Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.5 to 7 meters high

eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

remaining seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas – moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

The weather bureau said rough to high seas are risky for all vessels, while small vessels should not sail if seas are rough to very rough.

Moderate to rough seas may also be risky for small vessels.

Florita is projected to cross Northern Luzon on Tuesday and emerge over the West Philippine Sea in the evening.

It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning, August 24.

Florita is the country’s sixth tropical cyclone for 2022. – Rappler.com