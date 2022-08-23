Severe Tropical Storm Florita slightly weakens over Apayao but rain persists

FLORITA. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) as of August 23, 2022, 5 pm.

PAGASA says Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) will continue to cross Apayao, followed by Ilocos Norte, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday evening, August 23

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) slightly weakened while crossing the northern part of Apayao on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, but it continued to trigger torrential rain.

Florita’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 110 kilometers per hour to 100 km/h due to the “rugged terrain” of Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 pm on Tuesday.

The severe tropical storm’s gustiness is up to 165 km/h.

Florita was last spotted in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao. It earlier made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, at 10:30 am, then crossed Isabela and Cagayan.

PAGASA said the severe tropical storm is moving northwest at 20 km/h, and will continue to cross Apayao, followed by Ilocos Norte, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday evening.

Rain from Florita will persist in parts of Luzon. Several areas were already flooded on Tuesday.

Tuesday, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Bataan

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of Cagayan Valley

Metro Manila

Isabela

Tarlac

Pampanga

Cavite

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Calabarzon

Wednesday, August 24

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Ilocos Region

Benguet

Abra

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Zambales

Bataan

Florita also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is causing rain in Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

These areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm on Tuesday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

southern part of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Island, Fuga Island, Dalupiri Island)

mainland Cagayan

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

rest of Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

La Union

eastern part of Pangasinan (Umingan, San Fabian, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Jacinto, Laoac, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, Tayug, Santa Maria, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas)

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

northern part of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)

northern and central parts of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

PAGASA added that gusts may be experienced in these areas until Wednesday, August 24:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

remaining areas in Pangasinan and Aurora not under wind signals

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

The weather bureau also issued a new gale warning at 5 pm, covering the following seaboards:

seaboards of Northern Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.5 to 7 meters high

western seaboard of Northern Luzon as well as eastern and western seaboards of Central Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

seaboards of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

remaining seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas – moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

The weather bureau said rough to high seas are risky for all vessels, while small vessels should not sail if seas are rough to very rough.

Moderate to rough seas may also be risky for small vessels.

Florita, the country’s sixth tropical cyclone for 2022, is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning.

Over the West Philippine Sea, Florita might re-intensify and become a typhoon by Wednesday afternoon. – Rappler.com