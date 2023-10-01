Batanes under Signal No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm Jenny

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JENNY. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) as of October 1, 2023, 5 pm.

Severe Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) continues to intensify and may strengthen into a typhoon by Sunday evening, October 1

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Batanes was placed under Signal No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) for the first time on Sunday afternoon, October 1.

This came as Jenny slightly intensified further over the Philippine Sea, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 95 kilometers per hour to 100 km/h.

The severe tropical storm’s gustiness is now up to 125 km/h from the previous 115 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a briefing past 5 pm on Sunday that Jenny may already reach typhoon category within a few hours or during the evening.

As of 4 pm, Jenny was located 760 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving northwest at the same speed of 15 km/h.

Signal No. 1 being raised in Batanes means the province has lead time of 36 hours to prepare for strong winds from Jenny.

The severe tropical storm’s trough or extension will also continue to bring rain in the next three days. PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are possible.

Sunday afternoon, October 1, to Monday afternoon, October 2

Up to 25 millimeters (mm): mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar

Monday afternoon, October 2, to Tuesday afternoon, October 3

50-100 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, Isabela

Tuesday afternoon, October 3, to Wednesday afternoon, October 4

50-100 mm: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Apayao

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Jenny is projected to keep moving generally northwest until Tuesday morning, October 3, before turning west northwest toward the Luzon Strait for the rest of Tuesday, and west on Thursday, October 5.

It is now seen to cross the southern part of Taiwan on Wednesday evening, October 4, or Thursday morning. Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Then Jenny could emerge over the eastern waters of Taiwan and leave PAR on Thursday afternoon or evening.

“However, a landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon is still not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau added that Jenny may reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h – referring to maximum sustained winds – by Tuesday.

In addition, Jenny is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will be heaviest in the following areas, and may also cause floods and landslides:

Sunday, October 1

50-100 mm: southern part of Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

Monday, October 2

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Western Visayas

Tuesday, October 3

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Antique

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will also persist in these regions:

Sunday, October 1, to Monday, October 2

Mimaropa, Western Visayas

Tuesday, October 3

Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol, most of Calabarzon

For coastal waters, moderate to rough seas are expected in extreme Northern Luzon and the northern part of mainland Cagayan on Monday, October 2, due to Jenny. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid sailing altogether since waves could be 2 to 4 meters high.

The weather bureau added that there is a “high possibility” of a gale warning being issued in the coming days.

Jenny is the Philippines’ 10th tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for September, having developed last Friday, September 29.

PAGASA expects four to seven tropical cyclones to form within or enter PAR from October 2023 to March 2024. For October alone, there may be two or three tropical cyclones. – Rappler.com