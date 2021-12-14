Severe Tropical Storm Odette enters PAR

ODETTE. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Odette (Rai) as of December 14, 2021, 7 pm.

Odette (Rai) is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2021

MANILA, Philippines – The severe tropical storm with the international name Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 7 pm on Tuesday, December 14.

It was given the local name Odette, as the country’s 15th tropical cyclone for 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said Odette is likely to intensify into a typhoon on Wednesday, December 15.

It could make landfall in either Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday afternoon or evening, December 16.

PAGASA has warned the Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon to brace for heavy to torrential rain and strong winds from Odette.

The weather bureau is expected to issue its first bulletin on Odette at around 11 pm on Tuesday. – Rappler.com