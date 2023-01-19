Weather
Shear line, northeast monsoon affecting parts of Luzon, Visayas

Acor Arceo
PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 19, 2023, 7:30 am.

PAGASA

PAGASA advises areas affected by the shear line and northeast monsoon to watch out for possible floods and landslides on Thursday, January 19

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are bringing more rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, January 19.

The shear line is the point where the northeast monsoon or cold air converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in these areas on Thursday:

  • Bicol
  • Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Northern Samar

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting the following areas:

  • Cagayan Valley
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Aurora
  • Laguna
  • Oriental Mindoro

Regions and provinces listed above must watch out for possible floods and landslides. In parts of Bicol, classes have been suspended for Thursday.

PAGASA added that other areas in Luzon may have light rain from the northeast monsoon, but there will be “no significant impact.”

The rest of the Visayas and Mindanao have generally fair weather, with only localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said a low pressure area (LPA) may form outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the coming days.

The trough or extension of the potential LPA could affect the eastern part of Mindanao on Sunday, January 22, and eventually the entire Mindanao starting Monday, January 23. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
