Shear line, northeast monsoon affecting parts of Luzon, Visayas

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 19, 2023, 7:30 am.

PAGASA advises areas affected by the shear line and northeast monsoon to watch out for possible floods and landslides on Thursday, January 19

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are bringing more rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, January 19.

The shear line is the point where the northeast monsoon or cold air converges with warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in these areas on Thursday:

Bicol

Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Aklan

Capiz

Northern Samar

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting the following areas:

Cagayan Valley

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Aurora

Laguna

Oriental Mindoro

Regions and provinces listed above must watch out for possible floods and landslides. In parts of Bicol, classes have been suspended for Thursday.

PAGASA added that other areas in Luzon may have light rain from the northeast monsoon, but there will be “no significant impact.”

The rest of the Visayas and Mindanao have generally fair weather, with only localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said a low pressure area (LPA) may form outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the coming days.

The trough or extension of the potential LPA could affect the eastern part of Mindanao on Sunday, January 22, and eventually the entire Mindanao starting Monday, January 23. – Rappler.com