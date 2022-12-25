Shear line causing rainy Christmas in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of December 25, 2022, 7 am.

Floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the shear line on December 25

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao were bracing for floods and landslides on Christmas as the shear line triggered serious rainfall.

The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned early Sunday, December 25, that the following areas face a rainy Christmas:

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Eastern Visayas

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

southern part of Palawan

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of Visayas

rest of Caraga

rest of Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

rest of Palawan

Other parts of Mindanao which are not affected by the shear line may have localized thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon or amihan is also bringing some rain to Luzon on Christmas, particularly the following areas:

Moderate to at times heavy rain

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Aurora

Quezon

Floods and landslides are possible during periods of heavy rain.

The rest of Luzon could also see light rain due to the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA said there would be “no significant impact.”

So far, there are no low pressure areas or potential tropical cyclones being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The country’s most recent tropical cyclone was Tropical Storm Rosal (Pakhar) earlier in December. Rosal did not make landfall. – Rappler.com