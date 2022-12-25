Shear line causing rainy Christmas in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao were bracing for floods and landslides on Christmas as the shear line triggered serious rainfall.
The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned early Sunday, December 25, that the following areas face a rainy Christmas:
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
- Camiguin
- southern part of Palawan
Moderate to heavy rain
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Caraga
- rest of Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- rest of Palawan
Other parts of Mindanao which are not affected by the shear line may have localized thunderstorms.
The northeast monsoon or amihan is also bringing some rain to Luzon on Christmas, particularly the following areas:
Moderate to at times heavy rain
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Bicol
- Aurora
- Quezon
Floods and landslides are possible during periods of heavy rain.
The rest of Luzon could also see light rain due to the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA said there would be “no significant impact.”
So far, there are no low pressure areas or potential tropical cyclones being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
The country’s most recent tropical cyclone was Tropical Storm Rosal (Pakhar) earlier in December. Rosal did not make landfall. – Rappler.com
