Intense rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line continued to dump rain in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, December 26, a day after forcing thousands of people to spend Christmas in evacuation centers.
The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet.
In an 11 am advisory on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that more floods and landslides are likely.
The following areas are still seeing rain:
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Eastern Visayas
- Bohol
- Caraga
- Northern Mindanao
- Davao Oriental
Moderate to heavy rain
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Mindanao
- Palawan
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday that at least 6 people have been reported dead, while 3 others were injured and 19 are missing.
NDRRMC data also show rain from the shear line has affected over 100,000 people, with a big majority of them in Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.
Aside from the shear line, PAGASA is monitoring the effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan in parts of Luzon.
The northeast monsoon is still bringing moderate rain to these areas on Monday:
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Bicol
- Aurora
- Quezon
Other areas in Luzon have generally fair weather, though there may be light rain. – Rappler.com
