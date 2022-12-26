Intense rain from shear line persists in parts of Philippines

PAGASA warns that more floods and landslides are likely on Monday, December 26

MANILA, Philippines – The shear line continued to dump rain in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, December 26, a day after forcing thousands of people to spend Christmas in evacuation centers.

The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet.

In an 11 am advisory on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that more floods and landslides are likely.

The following areas are still seeing rain:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Bohol

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Davao Oriental

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

Palawan

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday that at least 6 people have been reported dead, while 3 others were injured and 19 are missing.

NDRRMC data also show rain from the shear line has affected over 100,000 people, with a big majority of them in Northern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas.

Aside from the shear line, PAGASA is monitoring the effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan in parts of Luzon.

The northeast monsoon is still bringing moderate rain to these areas on Monday:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Aurora

Quezon

Other areas in Luzon have generally fair weather, though there may be light rain. – Rappler.com