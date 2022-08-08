Southwest monsoon triggers more rain in parts of Luzon; new LPA forms

LPA. Satellite image of the low pressure area as of August 8, 2022, 11 am.

The new low pressure area is 960 kilometers east of Mindanao on Monday morning, August 8

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat continued to affect Central Luzon and Southern Luzon on Monday, August 8, while a new low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 am advisory on Monday that the southwest monsoon is bringing light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, to these areas:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan

Kalayaan Islands

Metro Manila was also rainy early Monday due to the southwest monsoon. The capital region could still see scattered rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

The LPA, meanwhile, was located 960 kilometers east of Mindanao on Monday morning.

It is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, PAGASA said.

But the LPA will cause light to heavy rain in the following regions within 24 hours:

Caraga

Davao Region

Areas affected by the southwest monsoon or the LPA may have scattered floods and landslides.

PAGASA expects 9 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from August 2022 to January 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

August 2022 – 2 or 3

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

So far, the Philippines has had five tropical cyclones in 2022. – Rappler.com