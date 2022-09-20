Rain from southwest monsoon to persist; LPA forms inside PAR

The low pressure area is 715 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, on Tuesday afternoon, September 20

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will still affect Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas for the rest of Tuesday, September 20, and likely on Wednesday, September 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 pm bulletin on Tuesday that the following areas will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Bicol

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Flash floods and landslides remain possible.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

It was located 715 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, on Tuesday afternoon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Jorda added that the LPA is moving east, or away from Philippine landmass. – Rappler.com