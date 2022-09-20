Weather
southwest monsoon

Rain from southwest monsoon to persist; LPA forms inside PAR

Acor Arceo
PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of September 20, 2022, 4 pm.

PAGASA

The low pressure area is 715 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, on Tuesday afternoon, September 20

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will still affect Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas for the rest of Tuesday, September 20, and likely on Wednesday, September 21.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 pm bulletin on Tuesday that the following areas will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms:

  • Metro Manila
  • Central Luzon
  • Calabarzon
  • Bicol
  • Mimaropa
  • Western Visayas
  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar

Flash floods and landslides remain possible.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

It was located 715 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, on Tuesday afternoon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Jorda added that the LPA is moving east, or away from Philippine landmass. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.

