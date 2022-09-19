Southwest monsoon triggers rain in parts of Luzon, Visayas

PAGASA advises areas affected by the southwest monsoon on Monday, September 19, to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat brought rain to parts of the country on Monday, September 19, and similar weather conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday, September 20.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the western part of the Visayas.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the following regions:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Western Visayas

PAGASA advised affected areas to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain.

So far, there is no potential tropical cyclone being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The country has seen two tropical cyclones in September – Typhoon Inday (Muifa) and Super Typhoon Josie (Nanmadol). Inday and Josie did not make landfall.

PAGASA earlier said up to three tropical cyclones could enter or develop inside PAR in September. – Rappler.com