Southwest monsoon brings rain to parts of Luzon for second straight day

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of September 20, 2022, 11:30 am.

PAGASA warns on Tuesday, September 20, that scattered floods and landslides are likely in areas affected by the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to continue in parts of Luzon in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said on Tuesday morning, September 20.

The southwest monsoon is bringing light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, to the following areas:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian Islands

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned in its 11 am advisory on Tuesday that scattered floods and landslides are likely.

Classes were suspended in parts of Metro Manila and Calabarzon on Tuesday as local government units braced for the possible effects of the southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon has been causing rain in Central Luzon and Southern Luzon since Monday, September 19.

The rest of the Philippines have generally fair weather on Tuesday, with just isolated rain. – Rappler.com