Tropical Depression Ester leaves PAR; monsoon rain persists in parts of Luzon

ESTER. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Ester outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of July 31, 2022, 10:30 am.

Monsoon rain is light to heavy in Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan on Sunday, July 31. Several other areas also have thunderstorms.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ester left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5 am on Sunday, July 31, but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In its 11 am bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ester was already 915 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

The tropical depression was moving north 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), heading for the East China Sea.

Ester maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It did not make landfall in the Philippines and had no direct effect on the country.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Ester, however, is still bringing light to heavy rain to these provinces on Sunday:

Bataan

Zambales

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected in the following areas:

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Mimaropa

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Western Visayas

PAGASA also advised vessels to take precautionary measures in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, where waters are moderate, with waves 1.2 to 2.5 meters high.

So far, the weather bureau is not monitoring any other potential tropical cyclone.

PAGASA expects 9 to 13 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from August 2022 to January 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

August 2022 – 2 or 3

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com