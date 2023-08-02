Enhanced southwest monsoon triggers more rain in parts of Luzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) continues to have an impact on the southwest monsoon even though it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – The western portion of Luzon faces more rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is still being enhanced by Typhoon Falcon (Khanun).

Falcon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, August 1, but it continues to have an impact on the southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm advisory on Wednesday, August 2, that the enhanced southwest monsoon is again bringing rain in the next two days.

The following regions and provinces are affected:

Wednesday night, August 2, to Thursday night, August 3

50-100 millimeters (mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan

Thursday night, August 3, to Friday night, August 4

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan

PAGASA warned that floods and landslides are still expected.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Falcon was located 720 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, continuing to move away from the Philippines.

For August, PAGASA estimated that two or three tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR. – Rappler.com