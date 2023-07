Signal No. 4 up in Cagayan’s Santa Ana town due to Super Typhoon Egay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) as of July 25, 2023, 11 am.

Signal No. 4 means winds ranging from 118 to 184 km/h that pose a 'significant to severe threat to life and property.' Separate rainfall warnings also remain in effect.

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 4 was raised in the municipality of Santa Ana in Cagayan province late Tuesday morning, July 25, as Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) continued to threaten Northern Luzon.

In a press conference shortly before noon on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Egay was already 270 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The super typhoon is still moving northwest, but at a slightly faster 15 kilometers per hour from the previous 10 km/h. Generally, however, it is a slow-moving tropical cyclone.

So far, Egay still has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 230 km/h. In the next 12 hours, it could either maintain its intensity or slightly strengthen.

Also in the next 12 hours, PAGASA sees Egay maintaining its northwest direction. Then it may turn west northwest and cross the Luzon Strait.

The super typhoon could make landfall in or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, July 26.

But if Egay’s track shifts slightly northward or southward, landfall or a close approach would also be possible in northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes.

Here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property

northeastern part of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig)

northeastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

rest of mainland Cagayan

rest of Isabela

Quirino

northern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

rest of Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Benguet

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island and Ticao Island in Masbate

The highest possible wind signal is Signal No. 5.

Aside from strong winds, Egay is also bringing moderate to intense rain. Floods and landslides are highly likely.

Tuesday noon, July 25, to Wednesday noon, July 26

Above 200 millimeters (mm): northern part of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: northern part of La Union, western part of Kalinga

50-100 mm: Isabela, northern part of Zambales, rest of Ilocos Region, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Wednesday noon, July 26, to Thursday noon, July 27

Above 200 mm: Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern part of Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: Batanes, northwestern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Apayao, rest of Abra, rest of Ilocos Sur

50-100 mm: Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, western part of Kalinga, western part of Mountain Province, rest of Apayao

Thursday noon to evening, July 27

50-100 mm: Batanes

There remains a high risk of storm surges which may cause floods in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the following provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

“Maximum surge heights may exceed 3 meters in some of the warning areas,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Tuesday remains in effect. The following seaboards are covered:

seaboards of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 12.1 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) – rough to high, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

southern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas (rest of Quezon, rest of Camarines Sur, rest of Albay, rest of Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Siquijor, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Mindanao (eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to high or very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.

Egay might also cause moderate to rough seas in coastal waters along the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Mindanao not covered by the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures as waves may be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Meanwhile, Egay is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will be heaviest in these areas:

Tuesday, July 25

50-100 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands, Western Visayas

Wednesday, July 26

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cagayancillo islands, Antique

Thursday, July 27

50-100 mm: Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo, Calamian, and Kalayaan islands

Gusty conditions, still due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, may persist in these areas as well:

Tuesday, July 25

Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, northern part of Northern Mindanao, northern part of Caraga

Wednesday, July 26

Luzon, Visayas

Thursday, July 27

Luzon, Western Visayas

After passing the Babuyan Islands, Egay may turn northwest or north northwest and pass over the waters south of Taiwan, which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The super typhoon could leave PAR on Thursday morning, July 27. Then it would cross the Taiwan Strait and make landfall in Fujian, China, on Friday morning, July 28.

PAGASA also said Egay may start weakening as it interacts with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Taiwan.

Further weakening is likely outside PAR due to an “increasingly unfavorable environment” and the potential landfall in China.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com