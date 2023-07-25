Egay intensifies into super typhoon, threatens Northern Luzon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) as of July 25, 2023, 8 am.

Super Typhoon Egay (Doksuri) is 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as of early Tuesday morning, July 25. It is bringing intense rain and fierce winds.

MANILA, Philippines – Egay (Doksuri) intensified from a typhoon into a super typhoon early Tuesday morning, July 25, as it threatened Northern Luzon.

Egay’s maximum sustained winds increased from 175 kilometers per hour in the state weather bureau’s 5 am bulletin to 185 km/h as of 8 am.

Under the classification of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), a super typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h or above. It is the strongest kind of tropical cyclone.

“A short window of high favorable environment in the near term will allow [Egay] to either maintain its intensity in the next 12 hours or slightly intensify,” PAGASA said.

Egay’s gustiness also increased from 215 km/h at 5 am to 230 km/h as of 8 am.

The super typhoon was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving northwest at only 10 km/h.

PAGASA sees Egay maintaining its northwest direction in the next 12 hours or until early Tuesday evening, before turning west northwest and crossing the Luzon Strait.

The super typhoon could make landfall in or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon, July 26.

But if Egay’s track shifts slightly northward or southward, landfall or a close approach would also be possible in northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised in the following areas as of 8 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern parts of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Alcala, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig)

northeastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan)

northern part of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Batanes

rest of mainland Cagayan

rest of Isabela

Quirino

northern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

rest of Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Benguet

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Quezon

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island and Ticao Island in Masbate

Northern Samar

The highest possible wind signal is either Signal No. 4 or 5.

Aside from strong winds, Egay is also bringing moderate to intense rain. Floods and landslides are highly likely.

Tuesday, July 25

Above 200 millimeters (mm): eastern part of Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Apayao, northern part of Ilocos Norte

100-200 mm: Ilocos Sur, Abra, northern part of La Union, western part of Kalinga, rest of Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, Apayao

50-100 mm: Batanes, northern and eastern parts of Isabela, northern part of Zambales, rest of Ilocos Region, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Wednesday, July 26

Above 200 mm: Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern part of Abra, northern part of Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: Batanes, northwestern part of mainland Cagayan, northern part of Apayao, rest of Abra, rest of Ilocos Sur

50-100 mm: Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, western part of Kalinga, western part of Mountain Province, northeastern and southwestern parts of mainland Cagayan, rest of Apayao

Thursday, July 27

50-100 mm: Batanes

There remains a high risk of storm surges which may cause floods in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of the following provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Ilocos Norte

“Maximum surge heights may exceed 3 meters in some of the warning areas,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau also issued a new gale warning at 5 am on Tuesday, covering these seaboards:

seaboards of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela) – rough to very high, with waves 3.7 to 12.1 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) – rough to high, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon) – rough to very rough, with waves 3.1 to 6 meters high

southern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, seaboards of Visayas (rest of Quezon, rest of Camarines Sur, rest of Albay, rest of Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Siquijor, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Mindanao (eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands) – rough to very rough, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

Travel is risky for all vessels in areas with rough to high or very high seas, while travel is risky for small vessels in rough to very rough seas.

Egay might also cause moderate to rough seas in coastal waters along the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Mindanao not covered by the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures as waves may be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Meanwhile, Egay is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will continue to trigger rain in the Visayas, Mindanao, and the western part of Southern Luzon. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday.

Gusty conditions, still due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, may persist in these areas as well:

Tuesday, July 25

Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, northern part of Northern Mindanao, northern part of Caraga

Wednesday, July 26

Luzon, Visayas

Thursday, July 27

Luzon, Western Visayas

After passing the Babuyan Islands, Egay may turn northwest or north northwest and pass over the waters south of Taiwan, which is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The typhoon could leave PAR on Thursday morning, July 27. Then it would cross the Taiwan Strait and make landfall in Fujian, China, on Friday morning, July 28.

PAGASA also said Egay may start weakening as it interacts with the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon and Taiwan.

Further weakening is likely outside PAR due to an “increasingly unfavorable environment” and the potential landfall in China.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR during the month. – Rappler.com