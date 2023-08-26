Goring becomes super typhoon over coastal waters of Isabela

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GORING. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) as of August 27, 2023, 5 am.

Goring (Saola) is the Philippines' third super typhoon for 2023, after Betty (Mawar) in May and Egay (Doksuri) in July

MANILA, Philippines – Goring (Saola) intensified from a typhoon into a super typhoon over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela, early Sunday, August 27.

In a briefing past 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Goring now has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour from the previous 175 km/h.

Its gustiness is now up to 230 km/h from 215 km/h.

Goring is the Philippines’ third super typhoon for 2023, after Betty (Mawar) in May and Egay (Doksuri) in July.

As of 4 am on Sunday, Goring was still located over Palanan’s coastal waters, slowly heading south southwest.

It has generally been moving at a snail’s pace off Northern Luzon, staying over the Philippine Sea.

PAGASA advised more areas to watch out for rain from Goring, which may trigger floods and landslides in the next three days.

Sunday, August 27

Greater than 200 millimeters (mm): extreme eastern part of Isabela

100-200 mm: eastern part of mainland Cagayan, eastern part of Isabela

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, northern part of Aurora, eastern part of Nueva Vizcaya, rest of mainland Cagayan, rest of Isabela

Monday, August 28

50-100 mm: eastern part of Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan

Tuesday, August 29

100-200 mm: Batanes, eastern part of Babuyan Islands

50-100 mm: rest of Babuyan Islands, northern part of mainland Cagayan

Meanwhile, the following areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Sunday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

extreme eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

eastern part of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

eastern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Mariano)

extreme northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Babuyan Islands

rest of mainland Cagayan

rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

eastern part of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

eastern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)

northeastern part of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

northern and central parts of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Polillo Islands

Calaguas Islands

PAGASA also issued another gale warning at 5 am on Sunday for these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Isabela, eastern coast of Cagayan) – rough to high seas, with waves 3.1 to 6.5 meters high

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, northern coast of Cagayan, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Aurora) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (northern coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands) – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Goring is projected to “begin its loop over the Philippine Sea” east of the Cagayan-Isabela area on Sunday, according to PAGASA.

Then the super typhoon may turn northeast and north on Monday, August 28, before shifting northwest on Tuesday, August 29.

By Wednesday evening, August 30, or early Thursday morning, August 31, it could make landfall in the southern part of Taiwan.

Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The weather bureau added that Goring is expected to maintain its super typhoon status until it makes landfall in Taiwan.

But “land interaction with Taiwan’s rugged terrain will weaken the super typhoon,” PAGASA said. Goring is likely to emerge over the Taiwan Strait and leave PAR as a severe tropical storm or a “minimal” typhoon.

Its exit from PAR could happen on Thursday or early Friday, September 1.

Goring also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

On Sunday, the enhanced southwest monsoon will again bring occasional rain to Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Palawan.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will hit the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as well as Western Visayas.

Floods and landslides could occur during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is triggering gusty conditions in these areas as well:

Sunday, August 27

Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin

Monday, August 28

Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, most of Zamboanga Peninsula

Tuesday, August 29

Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, most of Zamboanga Peninsula

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August.

PAGASA previously said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter PAR in August.

A low pressure area (LPA) also remains outside PAR, located 1,960 kilometers east northeast of Eastern Visayas early Sunday.

The LPA has no impact on the country, but it continues to be monitored. – Rappler.com