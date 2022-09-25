Super Typhoon Karding maintains strength, ‘endangers’ Polillo Islands

KARDING. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) as of September 25, 2022, 2 pm.

The possibility of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) making landfall in Polillo Islands on Sunday afternoon, September 25, is not being ruled out

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau warned that Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) was endangering Quezon province’s Polillo Islands early Sunday afternoon, September 25.

Karding was already 76 kilometers east of Polillo Islands or 115 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 2 pm bulletin on Sunday.

The super typhoon is still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It is projected to make landfall in the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora on Sunday evening. The possibility of landfall in Polillo Islands during the afternoon, however, is not being ruled out.

Karding maintained its strength early Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.

But PAGASA said the super typhoon may reach a peak intensity of up to 205 km/h.

These are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 2 pm on Sunday:

Signal No. 5

Typhoon-force winds (185 km/h or higher), extreme threat to life and property

Polillo Islands

extreme northern part of Quezon (northern and central parts of General Nakar, northeastern part of Infanta)

extreme southern part of Aurora (Dingalan)

eastern part of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

extreme southeastern part of Nueva Ecija (southeastern part of General Tinio)

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property

Calaguas Islands

southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

northern part of Quezon (rest of General Nakar, rest of Infanta, Real)

northern part of Metro Manila (Marikina City, Caloocan City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Quezon City)

central and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, rest of General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda)

rest of Bulacan

Pampanga

northern and central parts of Rizal (Rodriguez, Antipolo City, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

southeastern part of Tarlac (La Paz, Concepcion)

extreme northern part of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

central part of Aurora (Dipaculao)

southeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

rest of Metro Manila

rest of Rizal

northern and central parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, San Pedro City, Biñan City, Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao City, Calamba City, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

northern and central parts of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, General Trias City, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

rest of northern part of Quezon (Mauban)

northern part of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

southern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

rest of Aurora

rest of Cavite

Batangas

rest of Laguna

central part of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

rest of Camarines Norte

northern part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

southern part of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

rest of Isabela

southern part of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

southern part of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Batac City, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

rest of Quezon

northern part of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Karding is also dumping rain on Sunday and Monday, September 26, threatening to trigger floods and landslides.

Sunday afternoon, September 25, to early Monday morning, September 26

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Aurora

Rizal

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Pangasinan

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

central part of Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Camarines Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Bicol

Early Monday morning to early Monday afternoon, September 26

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Metro Manila

Pangasinan

Cavite

Occidental Mindoro

rest of Central Luzon

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Calabarzon

The weather bureau issued a separate advisory for the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat at 1:30 pm on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Western Visayas, and light to heavy rain to Palawan and the Zamboanga Peninsula on Sunday. Floods and landslides are possible, too.

Meanwhile, storm surge warnings remain in effect:

High to very high risk of storm surges

More than 3 meters high

northern Quezon including Polillo Islands

Aurora

Moderate to high risk of storm surges

Camarines Norte

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bulacan

northern part of Metro Manila

southern part of La Union

rest of Quezon

PAGASA warned that the combined effects of storm surges and high waves breaking along the coast may cause “life-threatening and damaging” floods.

A gale warning covering the following seaboards also remains in place:

eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes) – very rough to high seas, waves 4.1 to 7 meters high, risky for all vessels

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Cagayan, Isabela), western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, western coast of Batangas), western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon (Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro) – rough to very rough seas, waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, fishing boats should not sail

After Karding’s expected landfall, it will cross Central Luzon for the rest of Sunday, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan by early Monday morning.

Karding may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening.

Karding is the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2022.

It is also the third tropical cyclone for September, after Typhoon Inday (Muifa) and Super Typhoon Josie (Nanmadol). Inday and Josie did not make landfall in the country.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com