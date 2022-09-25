Karding makes first landfall in Quezon, second in Aurora

MANILA, Philippines – Karding (Noru) made its first landfall in Burdeos, Quezon, as a super typhoon at 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 25, then made its second landfall in Dingalan, Aurora, as a typhoon at 8:20 pm.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said in its 8 pm bulletin on Sunday that Karding slightly weakened after its first landfall, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 195 km/h to 185 km/h.
It was expected to continue weakening after that, though still remaining within typhoon category.
A typhoon has maximum sustained winds ranging from 118 to 184 km/h, while a super typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and above.
PAGASA also earlier said Karding continued to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).
It will cross Central Luzon for the rest of Sunday, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan early Monday morning, September 26.
Rain from Karding is seen to continue until early Monday afternoon. Widespread floods and landslides are expected.
Sunday evening, September 25, to early Monday morning, September 26
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Metro Manila
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Aurora
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Islands
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Pangasinan
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- central part of Quezon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Camarines Norte
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- rest of Calabarzon
- rest of Bicol
Early Monday morning to early Monday afternoon, September 26
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Metro Manila
- Pangasinan
- Cavite
- Occidental Mindoro
- rest of Central Luzon
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Oriental Mindoro
- rest of Calabarzon
The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is also causing moderate to heavy rain in Western Visayas, and light to heavy rain in Palawan and the Zamboanga Peninsula. There may be floods and landslides as well.
In terms of winds, Signal Nos. 1 to 5 remain raised for much of Luzon as of 8 pm on Sunday.
Signal No. 5
Typhoon-force winds (185 km/h or higher), extreme threat to life and property
- Polillo Islands
- extreme northern part of Quezon (northern and central parts of General Nakar, northeastern part of Infanta)
- extreme southern part of Aurora (Dingalan)
- extreme southern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)
- eastern part of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis)
- eastern and central parts of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)
- extreme northern part of Rizal (Rodriguez)
Signal No. 4
Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property
- Calaguas Islands
- southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)
- central and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)
- Tarlac
- rest of Pampanga
- rest of Bulacan
- Zambales
- northern part of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)
- southern part of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)
- northern part of Metro Manila (Marikina City, Caloocan City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Quezon City)
- northern and central parts of Rizal (Antipolo City, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)
- extreme northern part of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)
Signal No. 3
Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property
- central part of Aurora (Dipaculao)
- southeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)
- rest of Nueva Ecija
- rest of Bataan
- rest of Pangasinan
- rest of Metro Manila
- rest of Rizal
- northern and central parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, San Pedro City, Biñan City, Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao City, Calamba City, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)
- northern and central parts of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, General Trias City, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)
- rest of northern part of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)
- northern part of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property
- southern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)
- Quirino
- rest of Nueva Vizcaya
- Benguet
- La Union
- rest of Aurora
- rest of Cavite
- Batangas
- rest of Laguna
- central part of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)
- rest of Camarines Norte
- northern part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)
- Catanduanes
Signal No. 1
Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property
- southern part of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)
- rest of Isabela
- southern part of Apayao (Conner)
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- southern part of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Batac City, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)
- Ilocos Sur
- rest of Quezon
- northern part of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands
- northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)
- Marinduque
- rest of Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Burias Island
- Ticao Island
Meanwhile, storm surge warnings remain in effect:
High to very high risk of storm surges
More than 3 meters high
- northern Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Aurora
Moderate to high risk of storm surges
- Camarines Norte
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bulacan
- northern part of Metro Manila
- southern part of La Union
- rest of Quezon
PAGASA warned that the combined effects of storm surges and high waves breaking along the coast may cause “life-threatening and damaging” floods.
A gale warning remains in place for the following seaboards:
Very rough to phenomenal seas
Waves 10.3 to 14.1 meters high
- eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Aurora, eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes)
Rough to very rough seas
Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high
- eastern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Cagayan, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela)
- western seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, as well as southern seaboard of Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, southwestern coast of Camarines Sur, southern coast of Quezon)
Such conditions are risky for all vessels.
Karding is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.
Karding is the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2022.
It is also the third tropical cyclone for September, after Typhoon Inday (Muifa) and Super Typhoon Josie (Nanmadol). Inday and Josie did not make landfall in the country.
PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:
- September 2022 – 2 or 3
- October 2022 – 2 to 4
- November 2022 – 2 or 3
- December 2022 – 1 or 2
- January 2023 – 0 or 1
- February 2023 – 0 or 1
– Rappler.com
