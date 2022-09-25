Karding makes first landfall in Quezon, second in Aurora

KARDING. Satellite image of Typhoon Karding (Noru) as of September 25, 2022, 8:20 pm.

Karding (Noru) hits Burdeos, Quezon, as a super typhoon and Dingalan, Aurora, as a typhoon on Sunday, September 25

MANILA, Philippines – Karding (Noru) made its first landfall in Burdeos, Quezon, as a super typhoon at 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 25, then made its second landfall in Dingalan, Aurora, as a typhoon at 8:20 pm.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) earlier said in its 8 pm bulletin on Sunday that Karding slightly weakened after its first landfall, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 195 km/h to 185 km/h.

It was expected to continue weakening after that, though still remaining within typhoon category.

A typhoon has maximum sustained winds ranging from 118 to 184 km/h, while a super typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and above.

PAGASA also earlier said Karding continued to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It will cross Central Luzon for the rest of Sunday, then emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan early Monday morning, September 26.

Rain from Karding is seen to continue until early Monday afternoon. Widespread floods and landslides are expected.

Sunday evening, September 25, to early Monday morning, September 26

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Aurora

Rizal

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Pangasinan

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

central part of Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Camarines Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Bicol

Early Monday morning to early Monday afternoon, September 26

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Metro Manila

Pangasinan

Cavite

Occidental Mindoro

rest of Central Luzon

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Calabarzon

The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is also causing moderate to heavy rain in Western Visayas, and light to heavy rain in Palawan and the Zamboanga Peninsula. There may be floods and landslides as well.

In terms of winds, Signal Nos. 1 to 5 remain raised for much of Luzon as of 8 pm on Sunday.

Signal No. 5

Typhoon-force winds (185 km/h or higher), extreme threat to life and property

Polillo Islands

extreme northern part of Quezon (northern and central parts of General Nakar, northeastern part of Infanta)

extreme southern part of Aurora (Dingalan)

extreme southern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)

eastern part of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis)

eastern and central parts of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

extreme northern part of Rizal (Rodriguez)

Signal No. 4

Typhoon-force winds (118 to 184 km/h), significant to severe threat to life and property

Calaguas Islands

southern part of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

central and southern parts of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)

Tarlac

rest of Pampanga

rest of Bulacan

Zambales

northern part of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

southern part of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

northern part of Metro Manila (Marikina City, Caloocan City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Quezon City)

northern and central parts of Rizal (Antipolo City, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

extreme northern part of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

central part of Aurora (Dipaculao)

southeastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

rest of Nueva Ecija

rest of Bataan

rest of Pangasinan

rest of Metro Manila

rest of Rizal

northern and central parts of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, San Pedro City, Biñan City, Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao City, Calamba City, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

northern and central parts of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, General Trias City, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

rest of northern part of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

northern part of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

southern part of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

rest of Aurora

rest of Cavite

Batangas

rest of Laguna

central part of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

rest of Camarines Norte

northern part of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

southern part of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

rest of Isabela

southern part of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

southern part of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Batac City, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

rest of Quezon

northern part of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

northern part of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Meanwhile, storm surge warnings remain in effect:

High to very high risk of storm surges

More than 3 meters high

northern Quezon including Polillo Islands

Aurora

Moderate to high risk of storm surges

Camarines Norte

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bulacan

northern part of Metro Manila

southern part of La Union

rest of Quezon

PAGASA warned that the combined effects of storm surges and high waves breaking along the coast may cause “life-threatening and damaging” floods.

A gale warning remains in place for the following seaboards:

Very rough to phenomenal seas

Waves 10.3 to 14.1 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Aurora, eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes)

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Cagayan, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela)

western seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, as well as southern seaboard of Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, southwestern coast of Camarines Sur, southern coast of Quezon)

Such conditions are risky for all vessels.

Karding is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

Karding is the Philippines’ 11th tropical cyclone for 2022.

It is also the third tropical cyclone for September, after Typhoon Inday (Muifa) and Super Typhoon Josie (Nanmadol). Inday and Josie did not make landfall in the country.

PAGASA expects 7 to 11 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from September 2022 to February 2023. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

September 2022 – 2 or 3

October 2022 – 2 to 4

November 2022 – 2 or 3

December 2022 – 1 or 2

January 2023 – 0 or 1

February 2023 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com