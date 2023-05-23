Mawar intensifies into super typhoon outside PAR

MAWAR. Satellite image of Super Typhoon Mawar outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of May 23, 2023, 5 pm.

Super Typhoon Mawar is 2,285 kilometers east of the Visayas on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) strengthened into a super typhoon on Tuesday afternoon, May 23.

The super typhoon, which has the international name Mawar, was located 2,285 kilometers east of the Visayas as of 3 pm on Tuesday.

Super Typhoon Mawar has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 230 km/h.

It is moving north at 15 km/h.

Based on the latest forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the super typhoon could enter PAR on Friday, May 26, or Saturday, May 27.

If it enters PAR, it would be given the local name Betty.

PAGASA Weather Forecaster Rhea Torres said on Tuesday that the chances of Mawar making landfall in the Philippines are slim, so far, but the super typhoon could later enhance the southwesterly windflow or wind from the southwest.

Mawar is not directly affecting any part of the country yet.

In the next 24 hours or until Wednesday, May 24, a frontal system is seen to bring rain to extreme Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Moderate to heavy rain is possible.

The southwesterly windflow is also expected to affect the western parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Palawan may have scattered rain and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country could experience isolated rain or thunderstorms.

PAGASA is expected to soon declare the start of the Philippines’ rainy season, which usually begins in the second half of May or first half of June. – Rappler.com