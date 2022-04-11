Tropical Depression Agaton makes 2nd landfall in Samar

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Severe Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 11, 2022, 4:30 pm.

Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) is almost stationary in the vicinity of Basey, Samar, where it made its second landfall on Monday afternoon, April 11

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) made its second landfall in Basey, Samar, at 4 pm on Monday, April 11.

Its first landfall was in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, when it was still a tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Monday that Agaton was almost stationary in the vicinity of Basey. It has been lingering off Eastern Visayas since the past weekend.

The tropical depression maintained its strength late Monday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Since Agaton is hardly moving, it will continue to batter parts of Luzon and the Visayas, as well as Dinagat Islands in Mindanao, for the rest of Monday. Below is PAGASA’s updated rainfall forecast.

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

Guimaras

northern and central parts of Negros Occidental

northern and central parts of Negros Oriental

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Dinagat Islands

rest of Bicol

rest of Visayas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Quezon

Tuesday, April 12

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Capiz

Aklan

Iloilo

Antique

northern part of Negros Occidental

northern part of Negros Oriental

northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Visayas

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

The areas under Signal No. 1 remain unchanged as of 5 pm on Monday. These areas are experiencing strong winds that pose a “minimal to minor threat to life and property”:

southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

eastern part of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, April 12, Agaton is expected to slowly make a loop while in the vicinity of the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar, essentially starting to move away from land.

Agaton would then emerge over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as it begins to interact with the incoming Severe Tropical Storm Malakas. This interaction may result in Agaton further weakening into a remnant low by Wednesday evening, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.

But PAGASA said Agaton could also weaken into a remnant low even before it emerges over the Philippine Sea, due to land interaction.

Malakas, meanwhile, was already 1,265 kilometers east of Southern Luzon late Monday afternoon. The severe tropical storm slightly accelerated, moving northwest at 20 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

It may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, and would be given the local name Basyang.

So far, Malakas still has maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 125 km/h. But PAGASA expects Malakas to intensify into a typhoon on Monday evening, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While Malakas or Basyang is likely to influence Agaton’s movement, it is not seen to make landfall and will have no direct effect on weather in the Philippines. It is expected to leave PAR on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel would still be risky for the next 24 hours, or until Tuesday.

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

– Rappler.com