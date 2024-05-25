Tropical Depression Aghon makes landfall in Masbate, may hit Marinduque next

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 25, 2024, 2 pm.

PAGASA's rainfall and wind warnings as of 2 pm on Saturday, May 25, include new areas, among them Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Aghon slightly weakened as it made its fifth and sixth landfalls in the province of Masbate on Saturday, May 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 2 pm bulletin on Saturday that Aghon hit Ticao Island and Masbate City, both in Masbate province.

Aghon’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 55 km/h to 45 km/h, while its gustiness is now up to 70 km/h from the previous 85 km/h.

From northwest, the tropical depression is now moving west northwest, still at the same speed of 30 kilometers per hour (km/h). PAGASA has been observing a westward shift in Aghon’s track.

As of 1 pm on Saturday, Aghon was already over the coastal waters of Sibuyan Island, which is part of Romblon.

Aghon is now projected to move over the Sibuyan Sea and Tayabas Bay, then it could make landfall again in Marinduque within 12 hours. During this period, PAGASA said, it is not ruling out the possibility of the tropical depression further weakening into a low pressure area.

After Marinduque, Aghon is likely to move upward and possibly make another landfall in Quezon – either Lucena City or Pagbilao – then emerge over Lamon Bay by Sunday morning, May 26.

Also by Sunday morning, Aghon may re-intensify and even strengthen into a tropical storm.

Despite the slight weakening, Aghon continues to trigger heavy rain which may cause floods and landslides. PAGASA’s rainfall forecast as of 2 pm on Saturday includes new areas, among them Metro Manila.

Saturday noon, May 25, to Sunday noon, May 26

100-200 millimeters (mm): Quezon including Polillo Islands, eastern part of Laguna, eastern part of Rizal, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Aurora, Metro Manila, rest of Rizal, rest of Laguna, northern part of Western Visayas

Sunday noon, May 26, to Monday noon, May 27

100-200 mm: Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Aurora, rest of Bicol, eastern part of Isabela, eastern part of Laguna, eastern part of Rizal

Metro Manila and several other areas were also placed under Signal No. 1, as Aghon’s strong winds will be felt. Some areas in the Visayas, meanwhile, are no longer under Signal No. 1. Below is the complete list.

Aurora

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon)

eastern part of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Jose del Monte City)

Metro Manila

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava, Concepcion)

Marinduque

Laguna

Rizal

Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Calapan City)

Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Santo Tomas)

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island

northern part of Northern Samar (Rosario, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Vicente, Victoria, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Allen, Bobon)

northern part of Samar (Tagapul-an)

For coastal waters, Aghon is still causing moderate to rough seas in the seaboards of Bicol, Quezon, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, and the western seaboard of Samar and Northern Samar. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high.

PAGASA advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon’s first four landfalls had been in these areas:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

On Sunday afternoon or evening, Aghon is expected to start recurving toward the northeast. It may keep gaining strength over the Philippine Sea and eventually intensify into a typhoon on Tuesday evening, May 28, or Wednesday morning, May 29.

It might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com