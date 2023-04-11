Tropical Depression Amang speeds up, slightly strengthens

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 11, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA tells areas affected by Tropical Depression Amang to be on alert for floods and landslides as heavy rain begins on Tuesday, April 11

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang accelerated and slightly strengthened while heading toward the coast of Catanduanes on Tuesday morning, April 11.

As of 10 am on Tuesday, Amang was already 270 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west at 30 kilometers per hour from the previous 20 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in a press briefing past 11 am that Amang strengthened a bit.

The tropical depression now has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h from the previous 45 km/h, and gustiness of up to 70 km/h from 55 km/h.

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Amang as of 11 am, and again emphasized that affected areas must be on alert for floods and landslides.

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday morning to evening, April 11

Intense rain (100-200 millimeters)

Northern Samar

northern part of Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday morning, April 11, to Thursday evening, April 13

Intense rain (100-200 mm)

Bicol

Northern Samar

northern part of Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

southern part of Quezon

rest of Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

More areas were also placed under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am, which means strong winds are expected:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, Tayabas City) including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Meanwhile, the gale warning issued at 5 am on Tuesday remains in effect, covering the following seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon as well as northern and eastern seaboards of Visayas (eastern coast of Catanduanes, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, eastern coast of Eastern Samar) – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high, are also seen in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas that are not under the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

PAGASA said in its press briefing late Tuesday morning that Amang may stay offshore over the waters east of Luzon for the next three days.

But the weather bureau is still not ruling out the possibility of landfall in Bicol, especially in the next 36 hours.

PAGASA also expects Amang to remain a tropical depression in the next few days. It may be downgraded to a low pressure area by late Thursday, April 13, or early Friday, April 14.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com