PAGASA not ruling out Tropical Depression Amang landfall in Bicol

Tropical Depression Amang is moving toward the northern coast of Catanduanes at a relatively fast 30 km/h, says PAGASA late Tuesday afternoon, April 11

MANILA, Philippines – While Tropical Depression Amang is expected to remain over the waters east of Luzon for the next three days, the weather bureau is not ruling out a potential landfall in the Bicol region, possibly on Tuesday evening, April 11, or early Wednesday, April 12.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang could pass over or very close to the province of Catanduanes in the next nine hours.

The tropical depression was already 130 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 250 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, as of Tuesday afternoon.

It is still moving west at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), heading for the northern coast of Catanduanes.

Amang also maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is seen to remain a tropical depression for the next two days, before weakening into a low pressure area by late Thursday, April 13, or early Friday, April 14.

Heavy rain will persist in Bicol and Northern Samar until Tuesday evening, and in parts of Calabarzon and Aurora in the next two days. Below is PAGASA’s latest rainfall forecast.

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday afternoon to evening, April 11

Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)

Bicol

Northern Samar

Forecast accumulated rainfall from Tuesday afternoon, April 11, to Thursday evening, April 13

Intense rain (100-200 mm)

northern part of Quezon

eastern part of Laguna

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

Rizal

southern part of Aurora

rest of Quezon

rest of Laguna

Amang is also bringing strong winds to these areas which are under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm on Tuesday:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Ticao Island

Burias Island

Rizal

Laguna (San Pablo City, Alaminos, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castañeda)

Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Talavera, San Jose City, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, Gabaldon)

Isabela (Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Palanan, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City)

Northern Samar

Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jorge)

Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores)

PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 pm on Tuesday for these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon as well as northern and eastern seaboards of Visayas (Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, eastern coast of Eastern Samar) – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high, are also seen in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas that are not under the gale warning. Small vessels should take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com