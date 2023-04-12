Tropical Depression Amang inches across Camarines Sur

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 12, 2023, 11 pm.

After Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Quezon could be Tropical Depression Amang's next stops on Thursday, April 13

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang continued to move “very slowly” over the northern part of Camarines Sur late Wednesday evening, April 12, according to the country’s weather bureau.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang was located in the vicinity of Tinambac, Camarines Sur, near San Miguel Bay. It is slowly moving northwest.

So far, the tropical depression has made landfall thrice:

Panganiban, Catanduanes – 10 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Presentacion, Camarines Sur – 1 am, Wednesday, April 12

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur – 4 pm, Wednesday, April 12

PAGASA expects Amang to keep moving northwest on Thursday, April 13, with Camarines Norte and the northern part of Quezon as its potential next stops.

But the weather bureau said there may still be “considerable changes” in the tropical depression’s track due to its “weak and disorganized nature.” Amang could pass close to or cross the Polillo Islands or mainland southern Quezon.

The tropical depression maintained its strength late Wednesday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It could weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday “due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”

Here is PAGASA’s latest rainfall forecast for Amang, with parts of Calabarzon and Central Luzon advised to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides:

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (Wednesday evening, April 12, to Thursday evening, April 13)

Moderate (50-100 millimeters)

northern and western parts of Quezon

eastern part of Laguna

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next three days (Wednesday evening, April 12, to Saturday evening, April 15)

Heavy (100-200 mm)

northern part of Quezon

southern part of Aurora

Light to moderate (50-100 mm)

Rizal

Laguna

Batangas

western part of Quezon

central part of Aurora

eastern part of Nueva Ecija

eastern part of Bulacan

Strong winds also persist in the following areas remaining under Signal No. 1 as of 11 pm on Wednesday:

Catanduanes

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

eastern part of Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

northern and eastern parts of Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Polillo Islands

eastern part of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, Antipolo City)

eastern part of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio)

Moderate to rough seas are expected in these seaboards on Thursday:

western seaboards of Northern Luzon – waves 1.2 to 3.5 meters high

northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon – waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com