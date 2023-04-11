Tropical Depression Amang slows down over Bicol’s Lagonoy Gulf

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang slowed down over the Lagonoy Gulf in Bicol while maintaining its strength before dawn on Wednesday, April 12.
In a briefing past 5 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang was located off San Andres, Catanduanes, moving west at 15 kilometers per hour from 20 km/h three hours ago.
The tropical depression made its first landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, April 11.
It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.
PAGASA sees Amang moving generally west or west northwest on Wednesday, crossing Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte, Lamon Bay, and mainland Quezon. It may also pass near or over the Polillo Islands.
“Considering the weak and disorganized nature of this depression, northward or southward shifts in the track forecast of succeeding bulletins are not ruled out,” added the weather bureau.
Amang may also weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, April 13, or earlier, “due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”
Several areas in Bicol and Calabarzon are still seeing rain from Amang, with isolated flash floods and landslides possible, PAGASA warned.
Forecast accumulated rainfall from early Wednesday morning, April 12, to early Thursday morning, April 13
Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- southeastern part of Quezon
Forecast accumulated rainfall from early Wednesday morning, April 12, to early Saturday morning, April 15
Heavy rain (50-100 mm)
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Quezon
- Laguna
- Rizal
As of 5 am on Wednesday, there are fewer areas remaining under Signal No. 1, or experiencing strong winds:
- Catanduanes
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Ticao Island
- Burias Island
- eastern part of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)
- Aurora
- Quezon
- eastern part of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)
Moderate to rough seas may persist in these seaboards on Wednesday:
- eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high
- eastern seaboard of Central Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.8 meters high
PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.
Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com
