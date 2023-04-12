Tropical Depression Amang makes third landfall in Camarines Sur

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 12, 2023, 5 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang made its third landfall in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur, at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 12, after lingering over the Lagonoy Gulf for much of the day.

Its first landfall was in Panganiban, Catanduanes, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, April 11, followed by a second landfall in Presentacion, Camarines Sur, at 1 am on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 5 pm on Wednesday that the tropical depression is slowly moving northwest.

It is expected to maintain that direction for the next 24 hours, crossing the eastern parts of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Quezon. This includes the possibility of passing near or over the Polillo Islands.

But PAGASA is still not ruling out “considerable changes” in Amang’s track, given the tropical depression’s “weak and disorganized nature.”

Amang also continues to have maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It could weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, April 13, or earlier, “due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”

Areas affected by Amang must continue watching out for possible flash floods and landslides, with rainfall warnings still in effect.

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (Wednesday afternoon, April 12, to Thursday afternoon, April 13)

Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Quezon

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next three days (Wednesday afternoon, April 12, to Saturday afternoon, April 15)

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

Calabarzon

Metro Manila

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Some towns in the province of Sorsogon have been removed from the list of areas under Signal No. 1. Here are the areas covered as of 5 pm on Wednesday:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Pilar, Castilla, Donsol, Prieto Diaz)

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Polillo Islands

Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, Antipolo City)

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio)

Moderate to rough seas may persist in these seaboards until Thursday:

eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.8 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com