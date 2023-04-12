Tropical Depression Amang barely moving over Lagonoy Gulf near Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang was almost stationary over Bicol’s Lagonoy Gulf early Wednesday morning, April 12, near Virac, Catanduanes.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 8 am bulletin on Wednesday that Amang may head west northwest in the next 36 hours, crossing Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Lamon Bay, mainland Quezon, and possibly the Polillo Islands.
But “considering the weak and disorganized nature” of the tropical depression, PAGASA is not ruling out “considerable changes in the track forecast.”
Amang had made its first landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, April 11.
The tropical depression maintained its strength early Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, while its gustiness slightly decreased from 60 km/h to 55 km/h.
It is projected to weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, April 13, or earlier, “due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”
PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Amang as of 8 am on Wednesday, adding other areas in Calabarzon as well as Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon. The weather bureau reiterated that isolated flash floods and landslides are possible.
Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (Wednesday morning, April 12, to Thursday morning, April 13)
Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Quezon
Forecast accumulated rainfall for next three days (Wednesday morning, April 12, to Saturday morning, April 15)
Heavy rain (50-100 mm)
- Calabarzon
- Metro Manila
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- southern part of Aurora
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
With Amang lingering over the Lagonoy Gulf, the same areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 8 am, still experiencing strong winds:
- Catanduanes
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Ticao Island
- Burias Island
- eastern part of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)
- Aurora
- Quezon
- eastern part of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)
Moderate to rough seas may persist in these seaboards on Wednesday:
- eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high
- eastern seaboard of Central Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.8 meters high
PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.
Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com
