Tropical Depression Amang barely moving over Lagonoy Gulf near Catanduanes

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 12, 2023, 8 am.

PAGASA is not ruling out 'considerable changes in the track forecast' due to the 'weak and disorganized nature' of Tropical Depression Amang

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang was almost stationary over Bicol’s Lagonoy Gulf early Wednesday morning, April 12, near Virac, Catanduanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 8 am bulletin on Wednesday that Amang may head west northwest in the next 36 hours, crossing Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Lamon Bay, mainland Quezon, and possibly the Polillo Islands.

But “considering the weak and disorganized nature” of the tropical depression, PAGASA is not ruling out “considerable changes in the track forecast.”

Amang had made its first landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes, at around 10 pm on Tuesday, April 11.

The tropical depression maintained its strength early Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, while its gustiness slightly decreased from 60 km/h to 55 km/h.

It is projected to weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, April 13, or earlier, “due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.”

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for Amang as of 8 am on Wednesday, adding other areas in Calabarzon as well as Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon. The weather bureau reiterated that isolated flash floods and landslides are possible.

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (Wednesday morning, April 12, to Thursday morning, April 13)

Heavy rain (50-100 millimeters)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Quezon

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next three days (Wednesday morning, April 12, to Saturday morning, April 15)

Heavy rain (50-100 mm)

Calabarzon

Metro Manila

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

southern part of Aurora

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

With Amang lingering over the Lagonoy Gulf, the same areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 8 am, still experiencing strong winds:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Ticao Island

Burias Island

eastern part of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon

eastern part of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

Moderate to rough seas may persist in these seaboards on Wednesday:

eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.8 meters high

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com