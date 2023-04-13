Tropical Depression Amang weakens into low pressure area

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of April 13, 2023, 11 am.

The low pressure area that used to be Tropical Depression Amang is bringing rain to Quezon and Rizal on Thursday, April 13

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) at 8 am on Thursday, April 13, but rain is expected to persist in parts of Calabarzon.

The LPA that used to be Amang was located over the coastal waters of Polillo, Quezon, late Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 am advisory that the LPA is bringing light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain, to Quezon and Rizal.

Floods and landslides remain possible in the two provinces.

PAGASA’s latest forecast shows the LPA moving northwest or west northwest toward the Polillo Islands and the northern part of mainland Quezon.

It may also dissipate within 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.

The LPA is unlikely to cause rough seas in the country.

Amang had developed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 am last Tuesday, April 11.

During its peak, it had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour. Signal No. 1 was the highest tropical cyclone wind signal raised.

Amang made landfall in these areas:

Panganiban, Catanduanes – 10 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Presentacion, Camarines Sur – 1 am, Wednesday, April 12

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur – 4 pm, Wednesday, April 12

Amang was the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter PAR every year. – Rappler.com