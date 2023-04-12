Tropical Depression Amang moves along Camarines Norte coast

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 13, 2023, 5 am.

Tropical Depression Amang is last spotted in the vicinity of Vinzons, Camarines Norte, before dawn on Thursday, April 13

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang resumed moving along the coast of Camarines Norte before dawn on Thursday, April 13, after a few hours of being almost stationary over San Miguel Bay.

Amang was last spotted in the vicinity of Vinzons, Camarines Norte, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 am bulletin on Thursday.

It is moving west northwest at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Amang earlier made landfall in these areas:

Panganiban, Catanduanes – 10 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Presentacion, Camarines Sur – 1 am, Wednesday, April 12

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur – 4 pm, Wednesday, April 12

The tropical depression still has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

But it could weaken into a low pressure area on Thursday as it moves over Camarines Norte, Lamon Bay, Polillo Islands, and the northern part of mainland Quezon.

Though Amang is projected to weaken, isolated flash floods and landslides remain possible.

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (early Thursday morning, April 13, to early Friday morning, April 14)

Up to 25 millimeters in most areas of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon, reaching 50 mm in a few locations (mostly in Central Luzon and the northern part of Quezon), caused by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms

Strong winds also persist in the following areas where Signal No. 1 is still in effect as of 5 am on Thursday:

Camarines Norte

northwestern part of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

eastern part of Laguna (Cavinti, Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Lumban, Pakil, Mabitac)

northern and eastern parts of Quezon (Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan) including Polillo Islands

eastern part of Rizal (Tanay, Rodriguez)

eastern part of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio)

central and southern parts of Aurora (Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dipaculao)

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 3 meters high, are possible in these seaboards on Thursday:

western seaboards of Northern Luzon

northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com