Tropical Depression Amang heads for Quezon’s Polillo Islands

AMANG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Amang as of April 13, 2023, 8 am.

PAGASA expects Tropical Depression Amang to weaken into a low pressure area on Thursday, April 13, while moving toward Quezon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang was moving over Lamon Bay toward the Polillo Islands in Quezon province early Thursday morning, April 13, coming from the Bicol region.

Amang maintained its direction and speed, heading west northwest at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression also continues to have maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin issued at 8 am that Amang is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) within 12 hours while moving toward the Polillo Islands and the northern part of mainland Quezon.

Amang earlier made landfall in these areas:

Panganiban, Catanduanes – 10 pm, Tuesday, April 11

Presentacion, Camarines Sur – 1 am, Wednesday, April 12

Lagonoy, Camarines Sur – 4 pm, Wednesday, April 12

Though Amang is likely to weaken into an LPA, the weather bureau warned parts of Luzon that rain may still trigger isolated flash floods and landslides.

Forecast accumulated rainfall for next 24 hours (early Thursday morning, April 13, to early Friday morning, April 14)

Up to 25 millimeters in most areas of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon, reaching 50 mm in a few locations (mostly in Central Luzon and the northern part of Quezon), caused by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms

Signal No. 1 has been lifted in most areas as of 8 am on Thursday, except for the following:

northern and western parts of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons)

southern part of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)

northern and eastern parts of Quezon (Calauag, Infanta, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Lopez) including Polillo Islands

Moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 3 meters high, are possible in these seaboards on Thursday:

western seaboards of Northern Luzon

northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or avoid venturing out to sea.

Amang is the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023. Around 20 tropical cyclones form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility every year. – Rappler.com