Tropical Depression Caloy slightly strengthens; new LPA forms inside PAR

Tropical Depression Caloy continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, the source of the rain in parts of Luzon and Western Visayas. PAGASA is also monitoring a new low pressure area.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Caloy slightly intensified over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday evening, June 29, while still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In its 11 pm bulletin on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Caloy now has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It previously had maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA now expects Caloy to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, or by Thursday, June 30.

The tropical depression is moving west or away from the country, still at a slow pace. It was last spotted 430 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

Caloy continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will trigger more rain in parts of Luzon and Western Visayas on Thursday, the inauguration day of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon on Wednesday are the same areas which will likely see rain on Thursday. PAGASA reiterated that scattered floods and landslides could occur.

Moderate to heavy rain

Palawan

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Aurora

Quezon

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

rest of Mimaropa

Rizal

Tarlac

Pampanga

Ilocos Region

Bicol

Western Visayas

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals in place due to Caloy, but occasionally gusty conditions are seen in extreme Northern Luzon as well as the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

PAGASA also warned that moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3.7 meters high, are expected in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. Travel could be risky for small vessels.

At the rate Caloy is moving, it may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning. Outside PAR, it is projected to head north or west northwest from Friday to Saturday, July 1 to 2, then move north northwest toward China from Sunday to Monday, July 3 to 4.

It could eventually make landfall in the southern part of China.

Even outside PAR, Caloy could still have an effect on the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, a new low pressure area formed inside PAR on Wednesday. This LPA was located 915 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, late Wednesday evening.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, at least in the next 24 hours. But he added that it could become a tropical cyclone by Friday or during the weekend as it may gain strength over the Philippine Sea.

Caloy is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2022. Here are PAGASA’s estimates for tropical cyclones in the next six months:

July – 2 or 3

August – 2 or 3

September – 2 or 3

October – 2 to 4

November – 2 or 3

December – 1 or 2

– Rappler.com