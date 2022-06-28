LPA develops into Tropical Depression Caloy, enhances southwest monsoon

Tropical Depression Caloy is expected to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday, June 29. But there will be rain from the southwest monsoon, which is being enhanced by Caloy.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) over the West Philippine Sea developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 28, while moving away from the country.

It is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2022 and was given the local name Caloy.

In a briefing shortly before 1 am on Wednesday, June 29, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Caloy was last spotted 385 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, slowly moving west northwest.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

Since it is already moving away, Caloy is expected to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday.

But the tropical depression is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will bring rain to parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon will affect the following areas on Wednesday:

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Palawan

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Aurora

Quezon

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

rest of Mimaropa

Rizal

Tarlac

Pampanga

Ilocos Region

Bicol

Western Visayas

Scattered floods and landslides are possible.

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals in place due to Caloy, but occasionally gusty conditions are seen in extreme Northern Luzon as well as the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon will also have moderate to rough seas on Wednesday. Waves are expected to be 1.2 to 3.1 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

After Caloy leaves PAR on Wednesday, it is projected to head north northwest over the West Philippine Sea until Thursday, June 30, then turn west northwest on Friday, July 1, toward China. Also on Friday, it may intensify into a tropical storm.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda noted that Caloy can still enhance the southwest monsoon even after it exits PAR, which means the rain may persist beyond Wednesday. The inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the National Museum in Manila is set for Thursday. – Rappler.com