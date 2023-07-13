Low pressure area develops into Tropical Depression Dodong

Weather
Philippine tropical cyclones

Acor Arceo

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 13, 2023, 11 pm.

PAGASA

Tropical Depression Dodong is the Philippines' fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Thursday, July 13.

It was given the local name Dodong, as the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2023. It is also the first tropical cyclone for July.

The state weather bureau is expected to issue its first bulletin on Tropical Depression Dodong at any moment.

Details to follow. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
