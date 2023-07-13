Low pressure area develops into Tropical Depression Dodong

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Thursday, July 13.
It was given the local name Dodong, as the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2023. It is also the first tropical cyclone for July.
The state weather bureau is expected to issue its first bulletin on Tropical Depression Dodong at any moment.
Details to follow. – Rappler.com
