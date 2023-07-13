Low pressure area develops into Tropical Depression Dodong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 13, 2023, 11 pm.

Tropical Depression Dodong is the Philippines' fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Thursday, July 13.

It was given the local name Dodong, as the country’s fourth tropical cyclone for 2023. It is also the first tropical cyclone for July.

The state weather bureau is expected to issue its first bulletin on Tropical Depression Dodong at any moment.

