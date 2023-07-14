Tropical Depression Dodong moving away but still enhancing southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Union and Pangasinan are the only provinces still seeing rain from Tropical Depression Dodong, but the enhanced southwest monsoon continues to affect parts of the country

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong is “reorganizing” over the West Philippine Sea while moving away from Philippine landmass, the country’s weather bureau said late Friday evening, July 14.

Dodong was last spotted 150 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a briefing past 11 pm on Friday.

The tropical depression is moving southwest at a slightly slower 15 kilometers per hour from the previous 20 km/h. At this pace, it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening, July 15, or Sunday morning, July 16.

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, while its gustiness eased from 90 km/h to 70 km/h.

PAGASA said Dodong may intensify into a tropical storm on Saturday and into a severe tropical storm on Monday, July 17, over the waters south of Hong Kong.

La Union and Pangasinan are the only provinces still seeing rain from Dodong, according to the weather bureau. Floods and landslides remain possible.

Meanwhile, strong winds brought by the tropical depression are still being felt in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, which are the only areas left under Signal No. 1 as of 11 pm on Friday.

Dodong earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 am, then moved upward to Cagayan and crossed the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon. It left landmass via Ilocos Norte.

Even as Dodong is moving away from land, it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro are still expected to have heavy rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon on Saturday.

Other areas in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao could experience occasional rain or scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon may also persist in the next three days, particularly in these areas:

Saturday, July 15

areas in Ilocos Region not under Signal No. 1, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Mimaropa, Bicol, southern part of Quezon, Western Visayas

Monday, July 17

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Antique

PAGASA also said moderate to rough seas due to Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could persist in these seaboards on Saturday:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 3 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 4 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com