Tropical Depression Dodong maintains strength over Cagayan

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023, 2 pm.

Tropical Depression Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon are bringing rain to fewer areas on Friday afternoon, July 14, but PAGASA says floods and landslides remain possible

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong maintained its strength as it continued to cross the province of Cagayan early Friday afternoon, July 14, while still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Dodong was located in the vicinity of Sanchez Mira, Cagayan, as of 1 pm on Friday, moving northwest at only 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression continues to have maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Before shifting upward and crossing Cagayan, Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 am on Friday.

PAGASA updated its rainfall forecast for the tropical depression early Friday afternoon, with fewer provinces expected to see moderate to heavy rain given the upward shift in Dodong’s track:

Cagayan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

The enhanced southwest monsoon is also causing moderate to heavy rain in fewer areas, based on PAGASA’s separate advisory issued at 11 am on Friday.

Friday, July 14

50-100 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands

Saturday, July 15

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Sunday, July 16

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

The weather bureau warned, however, that floods and landslides remain possible.

In Metro Manila, the weather has improved compared to the frequent rain due to the enhanced southwest monsoon on Thursday, July 13, though there may still be rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 remains raised in the following areas as of 2 pm on Friday, as Dodong brings strong winds:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

northern part of Isabela (Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Maconacon)

Gusty conditions may also be felt in these areas because of the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Friday, July 14

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, other areas of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon that are not under Signal No. 1, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 15

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Mimaropa, Bicol, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

For coastal waters, Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could cause moderate to rough seas in these seaboards on Friday:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 3.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

Dodong is expected to keep crossing the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon before emerging over the waters west of the Ilocos provinces on Friday afternoon or evening.

Then it may head northwest over the West Philippine Sea until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening, July 15, or Sunday, July 16.

While over the West Philippine Sea on Saturday afternoon or evening, Dodong could intensify into a tropical storm.

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com