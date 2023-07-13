Tropical Depression Dodong makes landfall in Isabela

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023, 5 am.

Tropical Depression Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon are bringing rain to parts of the Philippines on Friday, July 14

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 am on Friday, July 14, just 7 hours after it developed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Dodong was already in the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela, as of 4 am on Friday.

It is moving west northwest at a slightly slower 15 kilometers per hour from 20 km/h, and is expected to cross Northern Luzon’s rugged landmass on Friday.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

On Friday, Dodong is bringing moderate to heavy rain to these provinces:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

northern part of Aurora

The tropical depression also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is affecting the following areas:

Thursday night, July 13, to Friday night, July 14

100-200 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, northern part of Palawan, Antique

Friday night, July 14, to Saturday night, July 15

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, northern part of Palawan

Saturday night, July 15, to Sunday night, July 16

100-200 mm: Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan, Antique

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Romblon, rest of Palawan, rest of Western Visayas

There may be floods and landslides, warned PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 remains raised in the following areas as of 5 am on Friday, as they face strong winds from Dodong:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

northern part of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, Alaminos City, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda)

northern and central parts of Aurora (Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

The enhanced southwest monsoon may also trigger gusty conditions in these areas:

Friday, July 14

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, other areas of Central Luzon that are not under Signal No. 1, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 15

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Mimaropa, Bicol, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Western Visayas

For coastal waters, Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could cause moderate to rough seas in these seaboards on Friday:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 3.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

PAGASA said Dodong may initially move northwest or north northwest over Cagayan Valley for the next 6 hours, or on Friday morning, before shifting more west northwest or west and emerging over the waters west of the Ilocos Region.

Then the tropical depression may head northwest over the West Philippine Sea and leave PAR on Saturday, July 15, or Sunday, July 16.

“Due to the potential impact of land interaction on the circulation of the tropical depression, changes to the track forecast scenario in the succeeding bulletins remain possible,” added the weather bureau.

Dodong is expected to remain a tropical depression inside PAR. It may intensify into a tropical storm late Saturday or early Sunday as it leaves.

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com