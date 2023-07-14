Tropical Depression Dodong exits landmass via Ilocos Norte

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023, 5 pm.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Dodong is already over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as of Friday afternoon, July 14

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong accelerated and left Philippine landmass through the province of Ilocos Norte on Friday afternoon, July 14.

In a 5 pm briefing on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Dodong was already over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 am on Friday, then moved upward to Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA maintained its rainfall forecast for the tropical depression, which is still causing rain in these provinces in Northern Luzon:

Cagayan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

Dodong is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat as well. Rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon will persist in the following areas:

Friday, July 14

50-100 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands

Saturday, July 15

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Sunday, July 16

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Western Visayas may still have occasional rain due to the southwest monsoon until the weekend, though lighter than in previous days.

The following areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm, still seeing strong winds from the tropical depression:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

northern part of Isabela (Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Maconacon)

Several other provinces and regions may continue to have gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon until the weekend:

Friday, July 14

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, other areas of Northern Luzon, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 15

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Mimaropa, Bicol, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

PAGASA also said moderate to rough seas due to Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could persist in the next 24 hours, particularly in these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 3.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

Dodong is projected to move west or west northwest before turning northwest over the West Philippine Sea until it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening, July 15, or early Sunday morning, July 16.

It may strengthen into a tropical storm while over the West Philippine Sea on Saturday.

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com