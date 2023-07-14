Tropical Depression Dodong crosses Cagayan as its track shifts upward

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023, 8 am.

PAGASA now sees Tropical Depression Dodong crossing the rest of the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon on Friday, July 14. Dodong also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong’s track “considerably changed” early Friday morning, July 14, after it hit the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon.

In its 8 am bulletin on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Dodong turned north northwest over the Cagayan Valley region, and was already over the northwestern part of Cagayan province.

In particular, the tropical depression was in the vicinity of Lasam, Cagayan, at 7 am, moving north northwest at a faster 25 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

Dodong earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela – also part of Cagayan Valley – at 3 am.

PAGASA now sees the tropical depression moving west or west northwest across the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon and emerging over the waters west of the Ilocos Region by Friday afternoon.

Dodong could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, July 15, or Sunday, July 16.

The tropical depression maintained its strength early Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

It could strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon or evening while over the West Philippine Sea.

As of 8 am on Friday, there were fewer areas remaining under Signal No. 1 since Dodong’s track shifted upward:

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

northern part of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, Alaminos City, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda)

Areas under Signal No. 1 are seeing strong winds from the tropical depression.

Gusty conditions may also be felt in the following areas due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Dodong:

Friday, July 14

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, other areas of Central Luzon that are not under Signal No. 1, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 15

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Mimaropa, Bicol, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Western Visayas

In terms of rainfall, Dodong is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rain to parts of Northern Luzon on Friday, particularly these provinces:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

The enhanced southwest monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Friday.

Rain from the southwest monsoon may be more concentrated in Central Luzon as well as in Southern Luzon, which includes Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Occasional rain may also hit Bicol and Western Visayas, while scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely in the rest of the Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The rest of Mindanao will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA stressed that floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

For coastal waters, Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could cause moderate to rough seas in these seaboards on Friday:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 3.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com