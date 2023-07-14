Tropical Depression Dodong slightly intensifies off Laoag City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 14, 2023, 8 pm.

The maximum sustained winds of Tropical Depression Dodong increase to 55 km/h on Friday evening, July 14. It is on track to strengthen into a tropical storm.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Dodong slightly intensified while moving over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, early Friday evening, July 14.

Dodong’s maximum sustained winds increased from 45 kilometers per hour to 55 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in a bulletin issued at 8 pm on Friday.

The tropical depression’s gustiness is now up to 90 km/h from the previous 75 km/h.

PAGASA now expects Dodong to strengthen into a tropical storm earlier than initially forecast – possibly on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, July 15. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 62 to 88 km/h.

The weather bureau added that Dodong may eventually intensify into a severe tropical storm and reach a peak intensity of 110 km/h while over the West Philippine Sea.

So far, Dodong is heading west southwest, or away from Philippine landmass, at the same speed of 20 km/h.

At that rate, it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, July 16.

Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 3 am on Friday, then moved upward to Cagayan and Ilocos Norte.

While Dodong is starting to move away from land, parts of Northern Luzon still have rain from the tropical depression:

Cagayan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

Dodong also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is still triggering rain in some western portions of the country:

Friday, July 14

50-100 millimeters (mm): Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands

Saturday, July 15

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique

Sunday, July 16

50-100 mm: Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Western Visayas may still have occasional rain due to the southwest monsoon until the weekend, though lighter than in previous days.

As of 8 pm on Friday, only a few areas remain under Signal No. 1, still seeing strong winds from Dodong:

western part of Cagayan (Pamplona, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Allacapan, Lasam, Santo Niño, Tuao, Rizal, Piat, Abulug, Ballesteros, Enrile, Solana, Amulung, Alcala), including the western part of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island)

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Several other provinces and regions may continue to have gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon until the weekend:

Friday, July 14

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, other areas of Northern Luzon, Western Visayas

Saturday, July 15

Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Mimaropa, Bicol, Cavite, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Isabela, Benguet, Western Visayas

PAGASA also said moderate to rough seas due to Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon could persist in the next 24 hours, particularly in these seaboards:

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon – waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters high

western seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon – waves 2 to 3.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures or to avoid sailing altogether “if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com