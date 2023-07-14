No more Signal No. 1 due to Dodong; southwest monsoon to cause more rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DODONG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Dodong as of July 15, 2023, 5 am.

While Tropical Depression Dodong is on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon on Saturday, July 15

MANILA, Philippines – There were no more areas under Signal No. 1, the only tropical cyclone wind signal raised due to Tropical Depression Dodong, as of early Saturday, July 15.

But La Union and Pangasinan still have rain from Dodong, so floods and landslides remain possible.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 am bulletin on Saturday that Dodong was located 270 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

The tropical depression is moving west over the West Philippine Sea at a slightly faster 20 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

It is projected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, July 16.

So far, Dodong still has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

But the latest forecast track shows Dodong may strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday near the PAR northwestern boundary, into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, then into a typhoon on Monday, July 17.

On Friday, July 14, Dodong made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, then moved upward to Cagayan and crossed the northern part of mainland Northern Luzon. It left landmass via Ilocos Norte.

Dodong is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat on Saturday.

The Ilocos Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, and Bataan are seen to have frequent rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon, while Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Western Visayas will have occasional rain.

Floods and landslides are still possible as well.

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon may also persist, particularly in these areas:

Saturday, July 15

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, eastern part of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Sunday, July 16

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Mimaropa, Bicol, southern part of Quezon, Western Visayas

Monday, July 17

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Antique

In addition, PAGASA issued its first gale warning due to Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon at 5 am on Saturday.

Rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high, are expected in the western seaboard of Luzon. This seaboard includes Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, the western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and the western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

The weather bureau advised small vessels not to sail and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Dodong is the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July. PAGASA earlier said two to four tropical cyclones may form inside or enter PAR within the month. – Rappler.com