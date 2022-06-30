Tropical Depression Domeng slightly intensifies

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Domeng inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Caloy (Chaba) outside PAR, as of June 30, 2022, 11 pm.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Domeng, which is enhancing the southwest monsoon, may intensify further into a tropical storm by Friday morning, July 1

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Domeng strengthened a bit on Thursday evening, June 30, while staying far from Philippine landmass.

Domeng and Tropical Storm Caloy (Chaba), which had left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, June 29, continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In its 11 pm bulletin on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Domeng now has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour from the previous 45 km/h, and gustiness of up to 70 km/h from 55 km/h.

It is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm within 12 hours, or by Friday morning, July 1.

Domeng was last spotted 1,000 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the tropical depression slowly moved south on Thursday evening, but it is expected to head north northwest – away from the Philippines – in the next three days. It will not make landfall in the country and there are no tropical cyclone wind signals in effect.

Meanwhile, Caloy was already 545 kilometers west northwest of Central Luzon on Thursday evening, moving north northwest at 10 km/h.

The tropical storm also slightly intensified. It now has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h from the previous 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h from 90 km/h.

Due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by both Caloy and Domeng, rain will persist on Friday, especially in the western parts of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. There may be scattered floods and landslides.

Moderate to heavy rain

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

La Union

Tarlac

Pampanga

Batangas

Cavite

Oriental Mindoro

Still because of the southwest monsoon, occasionally gusty conditions are likely in the following areas:

extreme Northern Luzon

northern and western parts of Luzon

western part of Visayas

PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 11 pm on Thursday for the western seaboard of Luzon, covering the following:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan Island

Those areas will have rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high.

The remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to rough seas. Waves are 2.1 to 4 meters high and risky for small vessels.

Domeng is projected to leave PAR on Saturday, July 2, either in the morning or afternoon. It may then pass very close to or make landfall in Japan’s Ryukyu Islands on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, July 3.

PAGASA expects 11 to 15 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR from July to December. Per month, these are the weather bureau’s estimates:

July – 2 or 3

August – 2 or 3

September – 2 or 3

October – 2 to 4

November – 2 or 3

December – 1 or 2

– Rappler.com