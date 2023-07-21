LPA now Tropical Depression Egay, may later become super typhoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Egay as of July 21, 2023, 11 am.

Tropical Depression Egay is still too far to directly affect any part of the Philippines on Friday, July 21, but here's what to expect in the coming days based on PAGASA's initial forecast

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Friday, July 21.

It is the country’s fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and was given the local name Egay. It is also the second tropical cyclone for July.

As of 10 am on Friday, Egay was located 900 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, slowly moving north northwest and still too far to directly affect any part of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said late Friday morning that it expects Egay to keep moving slowly in the next 24 hours.

The tropical depression is projected to head west northwest until late Sunday, July 23, before shifting northwest over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon until Wednesday, July 26.

Based on Egay’s initial track, it may remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon. But PAGASA is not ruling out landfall in the eastern part of mainland Cagayan or Batanes.

As of Friday morning, Egay had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is seen to intensify into a tropical storm on Friday; a severe tropical storm by Saturday, July 22; a typhoon by Sunday; and a super typhoon by late Monday, July 24, or early Tuesday, July 25, as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon.

PAGASA said Egay may start bringing heavy rain to the provinces of Catanduanes and Northern Samar from Sunday morning to Monday morning.

Egay may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which means areas that will not be directly affected by the tropical cyclone may still experience rainy weather.

There could be monsoon rain in the western parts of Mimaropa and the Visayas on Sunday.

Monsoon rain is also likely in the western parts of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas on Monday – the day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address – and on Tuesday.

The weather bureau warned that floods and landslides are possible.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon is only bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Friday. The rest of the country have generally fair weather, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, there are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised yet. But PAGASA may raise wind signals for some areas in Bicol and Eastern Visayas beginning Saturday evening or early Sunday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon could also bring strong winds to Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the western part of Mindanao starting Saturday.

As for coastal waters, Egay may cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas on Sunday. Waves could be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter PAR in July. – Rappler.com