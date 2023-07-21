Tropical Depression Egay slows down, shifts in track possible

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Egay's circulation has a 'fairly disorganized nature,' so there may still be changes in its track

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Egay slowed down over the Philippine Sea while maintaining its strength on Friday evening, July 21.

Egay was located 825 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 10 pm on Friday. It remains far from land and is not yet directly affecting the Philippines.

The tropical depression is moving west northwest slowly, after accelerating to 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) on Friday afternoon.

Based on Egay’s latest forecast track, it may keep moving west northwest or west until Sunday, July 23, before heading northwest until Wednesday, July 26.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm bulletin on Friday that while it sees “a mainly offshore track” for Egay, it is not ruling out landfall in the northern part of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA added that Egay’s circulation has a “fairly disorganized nature,” so shifts in its track are possible in the coming days.

As of Friday evening, Egay continued to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is seen to intensify into a tropical storm then into a severe tropical storm on Saturday, July 22; a typhoon by Sunday; and a super typhoon by Tuesday, July 25, while over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Rain from Egay is still expected to hit the provinces of Catanduanes and Northern Samar beginning Sunday. Floods and landslides are possible.

Tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised for parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas by Saturday at the earliest, added PAGASA, to warn affected areas to prepare for strong winds.

Egay may also trigger moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday. The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3 meters high.

Egay is also seen to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the coming days.

PAGASA said occasional rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon is possible in the western parts of Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Sunday and Monday, July 24 – the day of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address.

Gusty conditions could be experienced in the following areas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Saturday, July 22

western and southern parts of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, portions of Romblon and Palawan

Sunday, July 23

central and western parts of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, most of Mimaropa

Monday, July 24

Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the month. – Rappler.com