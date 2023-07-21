Tropical Depression Egay speeds up over Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tropical Depression Egay is 835 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of Friday afternoon, July 21, still far from land

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Egay accelerated over the Philippine Sea on Friday afternoon, July 21, already moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It was last spotted 835 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, still far from land.

In a press briefing past 5 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Egay may head west northwest until late Sunday, July 23, before shifting northwest until Wednesday, July 26.

Egay is still projected to remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon, but PAGASA reiterated that it is not ruling out landfall in the eastern part of mainland Cagayan or Batanes.

Egay also maintained its strength on Friday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

But it could strengthen into a tropical storm as early as Friday evening; a severe tropical storm on Saturday, July 22; a typhoon on Sunday; and a super typhoon by late Monday, July 24, or early Tuesday, July 25, as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon.

Since Egay is moving faster, PAGASA now sees tropical cyclone wind signals being raised in parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas as early as Friday evening or Saturday morning, or a day earlier than initially forecast.

Wind signals are raised in advance to give affected areas time to prepare for strong winds, with a lead time of 36 hours for Signal No. 1.

Rain from Egay, meanwhile, may hit the provinces of Catanduanes and Northern Samar beginning Sunday. Floods and landslides are possible.

Also on Sunday, Egay may cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas. PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Aside from Egay, the weather bureau is also monitoring the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will be enhanced by the tropical cyclone.

Monsoon rain is possible in the western parts of Mimaropa and the Visayas on Sunday, as well as in the western section of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas on Monday and Tuesday.

For Monday, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City, PAGASA said Metro Manila may have afternoon thunderstorms. Flash floods may occur if thunderstorms are severe.

The enhanced southwest monsoon could also bring “strong breeze to near gale conditions with intermittent gusts” to Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the western part of Mindanao starting Saturday afternoon.

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the month. – Rappler.com