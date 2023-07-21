Tropical Depression Egay’s trough brings scattered rain to Caraga, Eastern Visayas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EGAY. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Egay as of July 22, 2023, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Egay remains far from land, but its trough or extension is already bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Caraga and Eastern Visayas on Saturday, July 22.

As of 4 am on Saturday, Egay was located 815 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon, moving west northwest at only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) sees Egay moving west northwest or west on Saturday and Sunday, July 23, before heading northwest until Thursday, July 27.

It appears that Egay is likely to stay offshore over the Philippine Sea, but PAGASA is still not ruling out landfall in the northern part of Northern Luzon.

“Analysis of available meteorological data indicates that considerable shifts in its track forecast remain possible,” added the weather bureau.

In terms of intensity, Egay still has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It is projected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday; a severe tropical storm on Sunday; a typhoon by early Monday, July 24; and a super typhoon by Tuesday, July 25, or Wednesday, July 26, while over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Due to Egay’s generally slow pace, rain from the tropical cyclone itself may start affecting Catanduanes on Monday, instead of Sunday. PAGASA has dropped Northern Samar from its rainfall forecast.

To warn the public to prepare for strong winds, tropical cyclone wind signals may be raised for parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Saturday or Sunday.

Egay may also trigger moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday. The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3 meters high.

Egay is also seen to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the coming days.

PAGASA said occasional rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon could hit these areas:

Sunday, July 23

Western Visayas

Monday, July 24

Western Visayas

Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands

Gusty conditions could be experienced in the following areas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon as well:

Saturday, July 22

western and southern parts of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, Romblon, Masbate

Sunday, July 23

most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, most of Mimaropa

Monday, July 24

Mimaropa, most of Visayas, northern parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga, portions of Zamboanga Peninsula

Egay is the Philippines’ fifth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the second for July. PAGASA earlier estimated that two to four tropical cyclones would form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility during the month. – Rappler.com