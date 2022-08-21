Signal No. 1 raised in more areas as Florita heads for Northern Luzon

FLORITA. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Florita as of August 22, 2022, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines – More provinces were placed under Signal No. 1 at 5 am on Monday, August 22, due to Tropical Depression Florita.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Florita was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west southwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

As of 5 am, these are the areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Areas under Signal No. 1 will have strong winds, or winds of 39 to 61 km/h.

Signal No. 2 is likely to be raised in some areas in the eastern part of Northern Luzon on Monday.

The highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal to be raised due to Florita is Signal No. 3.

Florita is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will bring gusts to these areas:

Bicol

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

PAGASA again warned that Florita will dump rain, especially starting Monday evening. Affected areas must watch out for floods and landslides.

Until Monday evening, August 22

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Batanes

Aurora

Monday evening, August 22, to Tuesday evening, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Batanes

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Moderate to heavy rain

rest of Cagayan Valley

northern part of Aurora

Zambales

Bataan

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Central Luzon

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected in other parts of Luzon as well as the Visayas on Monday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the trough or extension of Florita.

In the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, seas are moderate to rough. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.

PAGASA said Florita is projected to intensify into a tropical storm on Monday, then remain a tropical storm while crossing land even if it may slightly weaken.

Florita is likely to make landfall in the east coast of Cagayan or the northern part of Isabela on Tuesday afternoon, August 23.

Then it could cross the Babuyan Channel and pass close to or make landfall in Babuyan Islands on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, August 24, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Florita is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday. By that time, it may already be a severe tropical storm and could reach a peak intensity of 95 km/h on Wednesday morning or afternoon outside PAR.

Florita is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2022.

– Rappler.com