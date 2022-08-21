Signal No. 1 raised in more areas as Florita heads for Northern Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – More provinces were placed under Signal No. 1 at 5 am on Monday, August 22, due to Tropical Depression Florita.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Florita was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west southwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The tropical depression continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.
As of 5 am, these are the areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect:
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
Areas under Signal No. 1 will have strong winds, or winds of 39 to 61 km/h.
Signal No. 2 is likely to be raised in some areas in the eastern part of Northern Luzon on Monday.
The highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal to be raised due to Florita is Signal No. 3.
Florita is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which will bring gusts to these areas:
- Bicol
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
- Antique
- Aklan
PAGASA again warned that Florita will dump rain, especially starting Monday evening. Affected areas must watch out for floods and landslides.
Until Monday evening, August 22
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Batanes
- Aurora
Monday evening, August 22, to Tuesday evening, August 23
Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Batanes
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Ilocos Region
Moderate to heavy rain
- rest of Cagayan Valley
- northern part of Aurora
- Zambales
- Bataan
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- rest of Central Luzon
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected in other parts of Luzon as well as the Visayas on Monday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the trough or extension of Florita.
In the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, seas are moderate to rough. Waves are 1.2 to 3.1 meters high, making conditions risky for small vessels.
PAGASA said Florita is projected to intensify into a tropical storm on Monday, then remain a tropical storm while crossing land even if it may slightly weaken.
Florita is likely to make landfall in the east coast of Cagayan or the northern part of Isabela on Tuesday afternoon, August 23.
Then it could cross the Babuyan Channel and pass close to or make landfall in Babuyan Islands on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, August 24, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.
Florita is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday. By that time, it may already be a severe tropical storm and could reach a peak intensity of 95 km/h on Wednesday morning or afternoon outside PAR.
Florita is the Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone for 2022.
– Rappler.com
