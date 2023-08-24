Tropical Depression Goring seen to intensify in coming days

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GORING. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Goring as of August 24, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Goring is projected to reach typhoon status, and it is also not ruling out the possibility of Goring becoming a super typhoon

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau expects Tropical Depression Goring to “steadily intensify” over the Philippine Sea in the coming days.

Goring maintained its strength on Thursday morning, August 24, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

The tropical depression was last spotted 355 kilometers east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan, or 300 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

It slightly accelerated, moving north northwest at 15 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a press briefing past 11 am that Goring may head generally northwest for the rest of Thursday, before turning south off the eastern coast of the Cagayan Valley region.

For the next five days, it is seen to follow a “generally looping track,” and could return to a “more northward movement” by late Monday, August 28, or Tuesday, August 29.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia explained that a high pressure area is influencing the tropical depression’s movement, pushing it downward into a loop. Once the effect of the high pressure area eases, Goring could return upward.

In terms of intensity, Goring is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Thursday night or early Friday morning, August 25; a severe tropical storm on Friday; and a typhoon on Saturday, August 26, “during the southward segment of its looping track.”

“While current intensity forecast indicates the progression towards typhoon category, the inherent volatility of attaining super typhoon category remains a possibility,” PAGASA said.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

PAGASA said Goring is “less likely to bring heavy rainfall” in the next three days. But “considering the proximity of the tropical cyclone to land,” parts of Cagayan Valley could have heavy rain if Goring’s track shifts westward.

In the meantime, the trough or extension of the tropical depression is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Thursday.

The weather bureau also said tropical cyclone wind signals could be raised for parts of Northern Luzon starting Thursday night or Friday, so affected areas can prepare for severe winds.

“However, the hoisting may happen earlier should there be changes in the forecast scenario,” added PAGASA.

Goring could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat beginning Sunday, August 27, or Monday.

The enhanced southwest monsoon may then trigger occasional rain in the western parts of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and gusty conditions in most of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, as well as parts of Caraga, starting Sunday or Monday.

“The gusty conditions are more likely in coastal and upland or mountainous areas exposed to winds,” PAGASA said.

On Thursday, the southwest monsoon – not yet enhanced by Goring – will continue to affect Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely.

For coastal waters, Goring is expected to cause moderate to rough seas in extreme Northern Luzon and the northeastern part of mainland Cagayan in the next 24 hours. Waves will be 1.5 to 2.8 meters high, which would be risky for motor bancas and similar vessels.

Goring is the Philippines’ seventh tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for August.

PAGASA earlier said it expects two or three tropical cyclones to develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in August.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau continues to monitor another tropical depression outside PAR. This tropical depression was located 2,955 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon on Thursday morning. It only has a slim chance of entering PAR. – Rappler.com