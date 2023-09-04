LPA develops into Tropical Depression Ineng

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INENG. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Ineng as of September 5, 2023, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area east of extreme Northern Luzon developed into a tropical depression at 2 am Tuesday, September 5, and was given the name Ineng.

It is the Philippines’ ninth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for September.

In its first bulletin on Ineng issued at 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression was located 925 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, slowly moving northward.

As of early Tuesday, Ineng had maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The tropical depression is expected to remain far from Philippine landmass and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a tropical storm Tuesday night or on Wednesday, September 6.

According to the state weather bureau, Ineng is not directly affecting the country, but it is slightly enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. Also enhancing it is Tropical Storm Hanna (Haikui), which left PAR as a typhoon on Monday morning, September 4.

“The enhanced monsoon will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days,” PAGASA said in its bulletin.

It added that the southwest monsoon is expected to weaken within the week as Hanna is “expected to degenerate into a remnant low over mainland China” and Ineng is expected to “move north northeastward away from the country.”

The trough of the tropical depression is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will continue to affect the country, especially Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan, which are expecting monsoon rain or frequent rain reaching heavy to intense levels.

Occasional rain, generally moderate to heavy, is expected in Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

The rest of Luzon can expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country may have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms either due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the following areas to remain on alert for floods and landslides in the next three days:

Tuesday, September 5

100-200 millimeters (mm): Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands

Wednesday, September 6

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan

Thursday, September 7

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales

Meanwhile, gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon will continue in these areas:

Tuesday, September 5

Batanes, Ilocos provinces, the western portion of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Kalayaan Islands, Lubang Island, Romblon

Wednesday, September 6

Batanes and Ilocos provinces

For coastal waters, PAGASA released a new gale warning at 5 am on Tuesday. The following seaboards have rough to very rough waters due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and Hanna:

western seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboard of Southern and Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and western seaboard of Visayas (northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Aklan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com